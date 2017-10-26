Ezekwesili to Buhari: ‘Mainagate’ most lethal blow to your struggling anti-graft war –

Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, has described the controversial reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina to the civil service as the “most lethal blow” to the fight against corruption.

Maina, ex-chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), is facing corruption allegations, hence his posting to the ministry of interior was met with public condemnation.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari has since ordered his dismissal, Ezekwesili in a series of tweets on Wednesday condemned the “colossal mess” made by federal government officials.

“There is no redeeming prospect in the colossal mess made by officials of the FG in the #MainaGate,” she wrote.

“#MainaGate is the most lethal blow yet to a struggling anti-corruption agenda that had the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) increasingly isolated by the attorney-general of the federation.

“Something is fundamentally broken in governance and #MainaGate is a mere symptom.”

Ezekwesili further said the president’s “usual aloofness” will not suffice in Maina’s case.

She wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s usual aloofness on such matters won’t work.

“#MainaGate is one scandal too many for President Buhari ‘s administration. The time has come for the President to own these scandals and act.

“If President Buhari took public confidence building measures on #MainaGate, #SGFGate, #NIAGate, he may yet revive faith in his agenda.”

TheCable had reported how three top officials of the current administration influenced the recall of Maina.

On Tuesday , operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) sealed off four houses and two companies allegedly belonging to him.

The senate and the house of representatives have resolved to probe Maina’s reinstatement.