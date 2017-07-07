EXPLAIN THE WHEREABOUT OF 68,399 BALLOT PAPERS, OSUN PDP TELLS INEC

As the Independent National Electoral Commission begins distribution of sensitive materials ahead of saturday’s by-election in Osun West Senatorial District, the People’s Democratic Party says it has noticed some alarming discrepancies in the number of ballot papers delivered to at least 4 local governments yesterday.

A release signed by the Osun state Chairman of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo, says the serial numbering on the boxes containing the ballot papers do not tally with those on the records provided by INEC and that the differences suggest that as many as 68,399 ballot papers may be missing from the packs.

The party said the discrepancies were noticed in ballot papers meant for several wards in Ayedaade, Ede North, Egbedore and Isokan Local Governments of the Senatorial District.

The PDP has therefore demanded an immediate full disclosure on the reasons for the discrepancies in order to maintain the sanctity of the electoral process and retain the confidence of voters in the electoral umpire.

While putting its party agents in all ten local governments on high alert, Hon Adagunodo said the electoral body has a duty to explain the whereabout of the ballot papers and prove beyond doubt that they have not been tampered with by any unauthorised persons.

The PDP chairman also alerted security agencies and the general public to the planned illegal movement of certain items in ambulances, refuse disposal vans and some state government vehicles between Friday morning and Saturday evening.

He admonished party members and supporters to remain vigilant ahead of tomorrow’s election and report any suspicious activities to the law enforcement agencies and party leaders in their local governments.

SIGNED

Hon Soji Adagunodo

Chairman, PDP, Osun state

7th July, 2017