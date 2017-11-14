Exclusive: How Ex-EFCC Boss begged Obassnjo to “compel” Jonathan to retain her

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Farida Waziri, who served under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan had requested the help of a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo to compel Jonathan to retain her as EFCC’s chairman, Corruption Reporter can exclusively report.

The letter which was obtained exclusively by this publication was dated 24th June 2011. It revealed how Mrs Waziri carried out hatchet jobs against perceived enemies of Obasanjo.

And in return she requested the help of the former president to prevail on Jonathan to keep her on as EFCC’s boss.

Those she went after include a one time Speaker of the House of Representatives, Demeji Bankole and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel.

According to the letter, Mrs Waziri admitted that their major crime was to insult or challenge Obasanjo and so she had to them to account for their atrocities against him (Obasanjo).

According to Mrs Waziri, “I am writing this letter to seek your indulgence to compel President Goodluck Jonathan to reconfirm for a second term as Chairman of the EFCC.”