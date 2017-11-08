EXCELLENCE AND INTERGRITY IS OUR TRADEMARK – Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says
integrity and excellence has been the trade mark of the Governor Wike
led Administration since its inception in May 2015.
Dr. Banigo stated this during the 2017 Adult Harvest Thanksgiving
Service of St Jude’s Military Church, GRA Port Harcourt.
The Deputy Governor who spoke through her Special Assistant on
Research and Social Media, Uki Asemota said the past two years has
been turbulent but the Almighty God has been faithful and has
continued to guide the Wike led administration every step of the way.
Dr. Banigo who expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the peace
being enjoyed in the State thanked St Jude’s Military Church for
conferring her with an award of excellence, stressing that the award
will spur her to render more service to God and humanity.
In his Sermon on the theme, “Harvest of Divine Celebration” the Guest
Speaker, Capt. (Rev) Jerry Dogo said divine celebration is a Godly
celebration that comes from the heart, stressing that believers are
expected to live a life of celebration at all times.
Earlier the Vicar, Rev. David Nwosu congratulated members of the
harvest planning committee and the entire members of the church for
the success of the harvest which he attributed to high intentions,
sincere efforts, intelligent direction and skilful execution.
Owupele Benebo
Head of Press Unit,
Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.
Monday, November 6th, 2017.