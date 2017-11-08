EXCELLENCE AND INTERGRITY IS OUR TRADEMARK – Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says

integrity and excellence has been the trade mark of the Governor Wike

led Administration since its inception in May 2015.

Dr. Banigo stated this during the 2017 Adult Harvest Thanksgiving

Service of St Jude’s Military Church, GRA Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor who spoke through her Special Assistant on

Research and Social Media, Uki Asemota said the past two years has

been turbulent but the Almighty God has been faithful and has

continued to guide the Wike led administration every step of the way.

Dr. Banigo who expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the peace

being enjoyed in the State thanked St Jude’s Military Church for

conferring her with an award of excellence, stressing that the award

will spur her to render more service to God and humanity.

In his Sermon on the theme, “Harvest of Divine Celebration” the Guest

Speaker, Capt. (Rev) Jerry Dogo said divine celebration is a Godly

celebration that comes from the heart, stressing that believers are

expected to live a life of celebration at all times.

Earlier the Vicar, Rev. David Nwosu congratulated members of the

harvest planning committee and the entire members of the church for

the success of the harvest which he attributed to high intentions,

sincere efforts, intelligent direction and skilful execution.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit,

Deputy Governor’s Office, Port Harcourt.

Monday, November 6th, 2017.