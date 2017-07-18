Ex-Nasarawa Governor Criticises Al-Makura Over Poor Governance

The former governor of Nasarawa State, Aliyu Akwe Doma, has scored Governor Tanko Al-Makura low on governance since the inception of his administration in 2011.

Akwe Doma who expressed displeasure over the governor’s heedlessness towards workers’ welfare described him as a total failure and a stain on the good reputation of the state.

While speaking to journalists at his residence, the ex-gubernatorial aspirant of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2015 general election said Al-Makura’s victory in 2011 against him was driven by his lapses of salary-shortfall that triggered labour strike for just a month which the governor used as a slide into power.

“Al-Makura took the advantage of the strike action embarked upon by the labour union in 2011 as his campaign mantra to unseat me from power, what difference has the governor made even as he continued with another tenure that will elapse 29 May 2019”, he said.

He said for six years Governor Al Makura did not employ a single clerk into the civil service, but he sacked 7000 workers that were gainfully employed during his administration to reduce the state of employment among the masses.