EX-MINISTER DONATES 100 FREE BOOKS TO SHEPHERD HERITAGE ACADEMY

Ex-minster of education, Professor Jerry Agada has willingly donated 100 pieces of books written by him free to Shepherd Heritage Academy, Makurdi. Prof. Agada made this offer at the 16th graduation ceremony & launching of the school’s Magazine in Makurdi, Benue State.

According to the former President Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) who was Co-Chairman of the event said it was his contribution to the school to promote reading among the pupils.

The Chairman, Civil Service Commission Benue State called on parents to invest in their children’s education & hailed the management of the school to keep the flag of excellence flying.