Even Punch, an APC Newspaper berates Buhari for promoting corruption 

But Buhari was elected President in 2015 on a promise of combating the blight of Boko Haram terrorism and corruption. He has professed for too long to be morally offended by the level of corruption on Jonathan’s watch. Far much more than his opponents could ever dream, however, the President has damaged his own reputation for integrity, compromised the anti-corruption war and dashed hopes that he would be a unifying figure in a fractured, divided nation. His swift response to the Maina scandal is uncharacteristic and the scandal might never have happened if he had acted so decisively in the past.

There has been a serial condoning of corruption when it comes close to home. The Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai, and Dambazau were alleged to have acquired unexplained wealth, as was his controversial Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. He brushed these aside just as he initially ignored allegations of corruption against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, who was later indicted by a Senate probe panel. Even after eventually suspending Lawal and receiving a separate probe report of a presidential three-man panel headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on the SGF and on Ayo Oke, the suspended chief of the National Intelligence Agency, in whose custody $43 million and other cash were found, Buhari has sat on the report.

When Abdulmumuni Jibrin, a former chair of the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, blew the lid on how budgets had been padded by billions of naira to corruptly enrich lawmakers, even confessing to being a beneficiary, the government failed to move against the House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and other principal officers, instead, using the police to harass the whistle-blower. The government thus missed a golden opportunity to break a system that enables lawmakers to annually cream off up to N100 billion through the notorious constituency projects scam in the lower chamber.

Corruption was on the march again when Isah Misau (a senator) recently accused the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, publicly of failing to account for over N10 billion monthly earned from special security postings, among others. Again, instead of using this lead to resolve the contentious issue of over 100,000 policemen being assigned to individuals and corporate bodies and the monies levied on them, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, curiously filed criminal charges against Misau.

Similar cronyism has been playing out after the outcry by Ibe Kachikwu, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, who alleged that Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, had been sidelining him as chair of the board, made appointments and entered into $25 billion transactions without the board’s approval. Rather than insist on due process and build institutions, the Presidency has sided with Baru, denying allegations of corruption when in fact, Kachikwu only complained of procedural wrongs and not corruption… Maina’s secret return sent another powerful signal that Nigeria is being ruled by a crooked cabal. Buhari’s leisurely, distracted style of governance has allowed a coterie of self-seekers and sectional bigots to hijack governance and act badly in his name. A leader’s integrity is only fully tested when he is called upon to act when those close to him are offenders; not when opponents are the culprits.

Buhari should change gear or come out completely discredited. He should investigate the veracity or otherwise of the deluge of complaints against his top aides and other associates that are reported to exert so much influence despite holding no official positions.