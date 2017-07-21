EVEN CHILDREN NOW KNOW HOW MUCH BENUE GETS AND SPENDS – Akase

By James Ornguga

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Mr. Terver Akase says through Governor Samuel Ortom’s transparency, even school children in the state know how much money Benue State Government receives and how the funds are utilized.

Mr. Akase stated this today in his office while fielding questions from members of the press crew at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

The Chief Press Secretary observed that the Ortom administration has become the first in the history of Benue to make its financial books open, such that the Benue public discusses monies accruing to the state in detail even in homes, parks and other joints.

He praised the decision of Governor Samuel Ortom to run a transparent government that involves the organised labour in decision making, saying the move has helped workers of the state and the general public to know the true financial position of the state thereby clearing erroneous impressions in some quarters.

Mr. Akase also described the working relationship between Governor Samuel Ortom and his Deputy, Engineer Benson Abounu as cordial, correcting the misconception that whenever the Governor travels outside the country, the machinery of government is grounded.

He said power had been transmitted to the Acting Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu who is already performing creditably in that capacity and wondered why people would feel that the Acting Governor would not have the authority to carry out government functions, including presiding over the State Executive Council meetings and payment of salaries.

On allegations that the Governor travels outside the country whenever the Paris Club funds are to be given to Benue, the Chief Press Secretary described such statements as unfounded insisting that the Governor has his statutory annual leave which he benefits like any other public servant and that the few trips he had undertaken had nothing to do with the timing of funds coming into the state.

Asked what his political ambition was, in view of his donation of sports equipment to youths of his area and studio equipment to the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Harvest FM, Makurdi, Mr. Akase said his only political ambition was to help his boss, Governor Samuel Ortom to continue to deliver good governance to the people of Benue.

According to him, he was Captain of Young Planners Football Club, Agbeede while growing up and he decided to assist the club now that he is in position, the same way he extended the gesture to Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN which gave him the training that spotlighted him for his current appointment as Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State.