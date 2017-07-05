ETISALAT, NOW A TYPICALLY NIGERIAN SCAM

By Steve Osuji

Now the $1.2b scam has been brought to a quick and dubious closure the Nigerian way. Everyone is happy except the hapless NigerIan who has been raped from both sides.

Now about N400b grew wings and flew away from the coffers of the telco, Etisalat. Funds from Nigerian banks and by extension, largely depositor’s funds. Cash fleeced from subscribers who are overcharged and undeserved.

Now former mideast partners Mudabala have walked away. Former chairman, Hakeem Bello-Osagie and his cohorts of board members have walked. These people apparently walked away with their loot to initiate another scam.

Now CBN and NCC men are on the new mgt board. Now if these two organs were up and doing with their regulatory functions, this debacle would never have happened. Now their officials are the first beneficiaries of their own ineptitude.

In decent climes, Bello-Osagie and his board, CBN and NCC heads ought to be facing serious probes, if not behind bars already.

But not in Nigeria. They have simply regrouped to fleece poor Nigerians some more. Either way, it is you my friend who pays. Are you awake?