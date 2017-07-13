Etisalat Changes Name To 9mobile

Telecoms operator, Etisalat Nigeria has officially changed the company’s corporate identity to 9mobile.

This comes after the company’s largest shareholder, emirates Telecommunications Corporation, directed Etisalat Nigeria to stop using its brand name within the next three weeks, after terminating management agreement with its Nigerian arm.

Etisalat, which controls 13 per cent market share in Nigeria, has had a running battle with a consortium of 13 banks since March, after it notified them of its inability to service its 1.2 billion dollar debt in February due to the foreign exchange challenges in the country.

In the meantime, Etisalat Nigeria has however, assured Nigerians that its operations are ongoing without any hindrance.