Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Member Representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Chief Jerome Eke and Prince Emma  Anyanwu  after the second session of the third Synod  of Anglican Diocese of Etche on Sunday at Egbu-Etche. 

Etche Anglican Diocese recognises Governor Wike’s Development Agenda

In recognition of his exemplary  efforts in projects delivery for the Etche Ethnic Nationality,  clerics and laity of the  Anglican Diocese of Etche in Rivers State have conferred on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike the distinguished award for “Outstanding Leadership “.

This is as Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured the people of Etche Ethnic Nationality  that they will always be factored in the development agenda of his administration. 

Conferring  the Award for Outstanding Leadership on Governor Wike  during the Second Session of Third Synod of the Anglican Dioscese of Etche on Sunday , Anglican Bishop of Etche Diocese, Rt Reverend Okechukwu Nwala said that the people of Etche Ethnic Nationality are appreciative of the creation of access to their communities by the Wike administration. 

He said that  the Etche people  remember  that at the time Governor Wike  took over the mantle of leadership, Etche roads were death traps and Etche Ethnic Nationality cut off from the  rest of Rivers State. 

The Anglican  Bishop of  Etche Diocese declared  that aside roads across Etche land, Governor Wike  has ensured  that the Etche people were appointed  as Vice Chancellor, High Court Judge, Permanent Secretaries and Special Advisers. 

He appealed to the governor  to extend the Egbu-Etche Road to Egbu 2 for easier  access to the area.

He said: “At the time the governor  constructed  these roads, the people  of Etche Ethnic Nationality were cut off  from the rest of the state. Our roads were death traps”.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike announced that his administration  will  construct the second phase of Egbu-Etche road. 

He said his commitment  to  the development of Etche  land is as a result of his resolve  to ensure  that  the once neglected  community  enjoys development  like other areas.

He said: ” The Etche  people  are part  of Rivers State  and the deserve developmental projects. Etche produces oil and food and  should get her share of development .

“The time for the development of Etche land has come. Etche people should always  be  vigilant. They should  not  be  deceived  by anyone “.

He assured repented  militants and cultists from Etche Ethnic Nationality that his administration  will continue to implement programmes that will  empower them.

While advising youths to shun acts of criminality, Governor Wike offered  scholarship  to two repented militants presented to him by the Anglican Bishop of Etche Dioscese. 

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

