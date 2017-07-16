EQUIP YOUNG PEOPLE TO CONQUER FUTURE CHALLENGES – BANIGO

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says it is important to instill the culture of discipline, learning, hard work and high moral values in the minds of young people in order to equip them to face and conquer the challenges of life in the future.

The Deputy Governor stated this during the second graduation/valedictory service of the Deeper Life High School in Port Harcourt.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration Barr. Gilbert Nria, Dr. Banigo described education as the bed rock of the socio-economic and political development of a nation.

She disclosed that the coming on stream of the Deeper Life High School in Rivers State complements the efforts of the Rivers State Government led by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to produce a new generation of God fearing and disciplined leaders.

According to her this Administration inherited a down to the count educational system due to years of neglect and decided to marshal out a deliberate programme to stem the unbridled collapse of the system.

“We set out to midwife an educational system which guarantees access to quality and equity to the Rivers people and indeed all residents of the state because we have a vision whereby the progress and development of our State as far as basic education is concerned would be based on knowledge and productivity”.

Dr. Banigo said despite the paucity of funds due to the economic crunch in the country the Present Administration under Governor Wike’s watch has been able to carry out a massive infrastructural as well as human capital development in the educational sub sector throughout the State.

“For instance in secondary education, Government Secondary School Rumuokwuta, Nyemoni Grammer School Abonnema, Birabi Memorial Grammer School Bori as well as the Government Secondary School Ogu have all undergone upgrading, renovation and re modeling, just to mention a few” she emphasized”.

Government apart from subsidizing registration fees for students sitting for WAEC and NECO exams have also provided free WAEC and NECO practical / Science equipment and consumable materials to schools she further said.

Dr. Banigo noted that the Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational School has also been opened to cater for the needs of students with a flair for technical and vocational subjects while the tertiary institutions have continuously received funds to equip and upgrade their facilities to ensure full accreditation of their courses and programmes.

“Worthy of note is the establishment of a faculty of Medical Sciences in the Rivers State University where pioneer medical students have already been admitted” she said.

“Preparatory to the completion of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, which is the nucleus of the newly established Teaching Hospital as well as other health facilities are being upgraded to train our own medical students, while the hitherto abandoned Faculty of Law building in the Rivers State University is now complete and is in use, the same goes for the faculty of Management and Environmental studies of the same institution.”Banigo Stated.

The Deputy Governor said through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) 35 primary and junior secondary schools are presently receiving appropriate attention in terms of renovation, provision of equipment, furnishing and teaching materials.

Dr. Banigo who commended the Deeper Life Bible Church and the entire staff of the Deeper Life High School for this bold initiative of venturing into education, said “it is gratifying to know that the Deeper Life Church has continued to function as a veritable agent of positive change in the society through its numerous crusades and programmes”.

According to her the “Deeper Life Church under the leadership of the General Superintendent Pastor William Folorunsho Kumiyi partnered with the State Government in running 3 consecutive crusades which made great spiritual impact on the populace in Rivers State.”

In his admonition the State Overseer, Deeper Life Church Ministry Pst. Chike Onwnasoanya who spoke on the theme “Fruitfulness of purposeful Life.” Said the Church is looking for champions that will reform society, noting that as young ones they must begin to show great determination and handwork to rule the world.

In her address, the Principal Deeper Life High School, Port Harcourt Campus Mrs. Atim Uwah commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the numerous people-oriented projects spread across the State especially the construction and completion of the Rumuokparali Road, which has eased movement in and out of the school environment.

She stated that a total of 77 students are been graduated in the 2017 academic session with a number of the representing the state and nation in both local and international competitions.

In his remarks the Chairman of the occasion Pastor Isreal Mkpaoro who identified leadership failure at all levels as the bane of the society informed the grandaunds, that the major assignment before them is to proffer solutions to the leadership failure, adding that it requires divine intervention to turn around the ugly trend.

Also speaking the best graduating student of the 2017 Academic Session Master Holding Ogon, ascribed his success to hard work on his part and the concerted efforts of his teachers who brought out the best in him.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit

Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

Saturday, July 15th, 2017.