Emir joins campaign against meningitis

The Emir of Argungu, Kebbi State, Alhaji Samaila Mera, has Nigerians to keep their environments clean and sleep in well ventilated rooms.

Mera, who is also the Deputy Chairman, Northern Traditional Leaders Council (NTLC), gave the advice in a statement he issued on Monday in Argungu.

“Owing to the dynamic nature of the outbreak, we are calling on all parents and caregivers to ensure that their wards sleep in clean, well ventilated abodes”

“’Households must avoid overcrowding, and self-medication by reporting all suspected cases immediately to the nearest health facility,” he urged.

Mera called on traditional rulers and religious leaders to support all measures taken by government and health officials in the state.

“The leaders should enhance surveillance for cases in their areas and report any suspected case to the relevant health outpost, and also support government officials working in any capacity to bring an end to the outbreak,” he added.

The emir, however, enjoined the general public to pray to God for divine intervention and eradication of the disease from the country.

He commended the efforts of governments at all levels as well as international partners to stop the epidemic.