El-Rufai says he will reveal his security votes

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has made public details of his state’s expenditure, including security vote.

The governor made this public less than four days after Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, publicly challenged governors to release their expenditure.

The nation’s number four citizen said this in response to el-Rufai’s demand of accountability in the national assembly.

He spoke at a retreat which the management of the national assembly organised in Kaduna.

In a statement on Monday, the governor said he had nothing to hide about the expenses of his state.

“Our attention has been drawn to a challenge by Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, calling on Kaduna State to make public its security votes and local government expenditure,” read a statement issued on el-Rufai’s behalf by Samuel Aruwan, his spokesman.

“This challenge was thrown as a response to Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s request to the national assembly (NASS) to provide further details on the opaque N115 billion 2016 NASS budget. Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes this challenge as a necessary step to improve and strengthen our democracy and would like to respond as follows:

“The budgets of all state governments in Nigeria are detailed out and presented at least under the headings of:

a. personnel cost

b. overhead, and

c. capital expenditure

“This is unlike the budget of the national assembly which is a single line item of over N100 billion that divulges zero information or details. NASS can at least break down its own single line budget into the hundreds of line items that are detailed in every state government budget in Nigeria. It is disingenuous to respond to every request for transparency by casting aspersions.”