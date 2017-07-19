El-Rufai Heads Restructuring Committee

All Progressives Congress, Wednesday, set up a 10 member committee on restructuring of Nigeria.

The committee is headed by Gov Nasir El-Rufai, who despite his advocacy for restructuring in 2010, recently stated publicly that there was nothing to restructure in the country.

A statement signed by APC Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, quotes the party as saying: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) notes that with various agitations on restructuring, the concept has assumed several disparate meanings. In the light of this, at the fifth regular joint APC National Working Committee (NWC) /APC Governors meeting which held on Wednesday 19th July, 2017, a committee was set up to articulate the Party’s notion on restructuring”.

Other members of the committee are Govs. Rauf Aregbesola, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Simon Lalong, Ibikunle Amosun, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Bolaji Abdullahi, Hajiya Fatima Balla, and Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi who is names secretary of the committee.