Ekiti govt insists Federal agencies must buy state properties being used, pay rent or quit

Ekiti State Government has said that federal agencies occupying houses

belonging to the State Government must comply with the government

directive by either buying the properties they are presently occupying

or paying rent on the properties.

The government, which reacted to news report that it evicted the

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Ekiti State command

and other Federal ministries and agencies from their various offices,

said; “Yearly, budgetary provisions are made for payment of rent by

federal government agencies, which has no permanent offices across the

36 States of the federation and we wonder why those that have been

occupying properties belonging to the Ekiti State government for over

10 years do not want to pay rent or make the properties theirs by

buying them.”

In a statement issued on Thursday by Governor Ayodele Fayose’s Special

Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the

government disclosed that some of the agencies have purchased the

properties they are occupying while others like National Population

Commission (NPC) have promised to pay next week.

The statement read in part; “As at today, the National Agency for Food

and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National

Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA)

have paid has paid N5.5 million and N10.8 million respectively for

outright purchase of the properties they are occupying.

“Even the NSCDC is already offering to pay N18 million instead of the

N27 million it is ought to pay.

“The Nigerian Prison Service, which is occupying properties valued at

N108 million is insisting that it won’t pay and we have given a

seven-day ultimatum for all the federal agencies to either purchase

the properties, pay rent or quit.

“We are yet to evict them. We gave them notice of one year and we have

now giving another seven days. There is no going back.