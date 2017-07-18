Ekiti 2018: There shall be no Imposition – Fayose

Bola Agboola

Monday, 17th July, 2017

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has said the most popular candidate amongst PDP aspirants in the 2018 race to Oke Ayoba governor’s office will emerge as his party’s candidate assuring Ekiti people that his government will impose no one on the populace.

The governor made this assertion in Ikere Ekiti while reacting to questions from journalists after he personally supervised the distribution of food items and stipend(for ingredients) in continuation of his Stomach Infrastructure Programme, Monday evening.

“No two individuals are the same but God knows why he empower individuals to achieve their goals, whoever takes over after me, it is between him and God. Ours is to ensure that we are led to carefully support whoever will deliver on his words.

“We are not going to impose anyone on the people, we will ensure our candidate is the collective choice of the majority. The first problem in Nigeria is internal democracy where leaders don’t give people the right to choose. We are going to ensure it is the person they want that is elected at the primary.

“Lack of synergy between the people and the candidate being elected is the reason for crises in the past, once there is unification of love and ideas, the people’s expectations will not be in vain”, Fayose said.

Affirming that his government will continue to do its best to alleviate poverty in the face of economic downturn presently being experienced nationwide, Governor Fayose said, “there is need to assist as much as we can, we must give our people hope, we must make them comfortable within the ambit of availability in our Stomach Infrastructure Programme.

“No matter the level of infrastructural development you embark upon, the people still want to benefit personally and directly. Some of them are not asking for contracts, some are only asking for recognition and that is exactly what we are doing”.

With Governor Ayodele Fayose at the venue where the Stomach Infrastructure Train offloaded its contents was Personal Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on General Administration and Stomach Infrastructure, Sunshine Anifowose.

http://www.ngrmirror.com/2017/07/ekiti-2018-there-shall-be-