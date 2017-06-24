Saturday , 24 June 2017
Eid-il-Fitri: Saudi announces end of Ramadan

The authorities of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saturday announced the sighting of a new moon, signalling the end of Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

State-run Saudi Press Agency said the announcement came after “testimonies of a number of adult witnesses who confirmed to have seen the new moon of Shawal after sunset this evening.”

“The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced, following an extraordinary session to consider whether there are reports on sighting the new moon of Shawal, that tomorrow Sunday is blessed Eid Al-Fitr 1438H, the Royal Court said in a statement.”

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, had urged the Muslim Ummah in the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Saturday, June 24.

The Sultan made the call in a statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo

