EID-EL-MAULUD : GOVERNOR WIKE FELICITATES WITH MUSLIMS 

Rivers  State  Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called  on  the Muslim Community  in the state  to use the  celebration  of  the Eid-el-Maulud,  the Birth  of Holy Prophet  Mohammed,   to advance  the  cause of religious  tolerance  and peaceful co-existence.

A statement  by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, noted that the Rivers State Governor   said  that his administration  will continue  to  promote  religious tolerance amongst all residents  of  the state.

 

Governor Wike advised  Muslims to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, communal living promoted by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

While wishing Muslims  a wonderful Eid-el-Maulud celebration, the governor urged them to always pray for the government and people of the state.

 

 

