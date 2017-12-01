EID-EL-MAULUD : GOVERNOR WIKE FELICITATES WITH MUSLIMS 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Muslim Community in the state to use the celebration of the Eid-el-Maulud, the Birth of Holy Prophet Mohammed, to advance the cause of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, noted that the Rivers State Governor said that his administration will continue to promote religious tolerance amongst all residents of the state.

Governor Wike advised Muslims to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, communal living promoted by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

While wishing Muslims a wonderful Eid-el-Maulud celebration, the governor urged them to always pray for the government and people of the state.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.

30th November , 2017.