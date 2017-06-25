Eid-El-Fitr: How can Buhari address Nigerians in Hausa language? – Reno

Buhari addresses Nigerians in Hausa language during Eid-El-Fitr Listen to Buhari’s audio message below. Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has queried why Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as a national leader, would, in his Eid-El-Fitr message, address Nigerians in a sectional language.

Recall that presidency, earlier, released an audio message wherein President Buhari who has been in London on a follow-up medical check-up for about 50 days now, spoke in Hausa language, wishing Nigerians and especially the Muslim faithful a happy Eid-El-Fitr celebration. Buhari addresses Nigerians in Hausa language during Eid-El-Fitr But Pastor Omokri maintained that, “Ideally, the President should have spoken in English first, then if he feels like it, he may also speak in Hausa,” because “the way he has now spoken only in Hausa makes it seem as if he is only concerned with those who gave him 97% of the votes while those who have him 5% can take a hike!” “In a country whose official language is English, President Muhammadu Buhari broadcasts his Sallah message in Hausa! Would Trump (whose origin is German) address America in German? “So what about all those Nigerians who can’t speak Hausa? Ideally, the President should have spoken in English first, then if he feels like it, he may also speak in Hausa. The way he has now spoken only in Hausa makes it seem as if he is only concerned with those who gave him 97% of the votes while those who have him 5% can take a hike!”