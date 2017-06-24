Eid-El-Fitr: Buhari Asks Nigerians To Avoid Reckless Statements, Actions

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and avoid making reckless statements against others.

The President made the call in his message to Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said.

President Buhari was quoted as saying, “I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

“May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

“I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.