EFCC should learn to desist from propaganda

By Achellues Uchegbu

EFCC won’t learn; and as far as it refuses to learn so too will it continue to be embarrassed by the courts.

EFCC issued a press statement and said the about N4b it ‘arrested’, which it also linked for a former deputy governorship candidate in Niger state, was suspected to be “proceed of crime”.

To my mind, that lays the foundation for the case to be defeated in court because EFCC has to prove the “crime” which the money is “proceed of”. And if it cannot prove the “crime” the “suspect” will be released to the owner like was done in the case of Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN.

Someone please whisper to EFCC that IGG does not lead to successful prosecution of criminal cases.