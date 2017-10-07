 EFCC forced me to say I collected money N30million from Diezani – INEC official cries out 

A former staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Christian Nwosu. accused of taking a N30million bribe from former petroleum minister, Alison Madueke-Diezani, by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has said he was coerced to make the statement.

According to Sahara Reporters, Nwosu said he was threatened by EFCC boss to lie that he received N30million from the ex-minister who is currently facing several charges of fraud both in Nigeria and UK. Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that Nwosu told a Lagos Federal High Court that he collected the sum of N30 million bribe from Dieziani Alison-Madueke, the former petroleum minister.

He said: “On the 28 of December , I was invited to EFCC, interviewed by one Mr. Moses and I made statements. He was about to let me go but he said his boss will want to see me. When Mr. Zakari came and read my statement, he said no, I have not written what he wants to hear and that he has signed my detention order form and was going to detain me and that even if I bring 10 lawyers, they won’t help me except I write what he dictate to me, he was going to keep me

. “He told me that Adedoyin had admitted collecting N28million and was released; that being a senior officer, there was no way I wouldn’t have not have benefitted by collecting up to N30million (sic). He said unless I stated that I benefitted N30million, he would dump me in the cell. I quickly told him I benefitted. He dictated to me that I should write it; I did. “I knelt before Rotimi and he said: ‘Baba get up; I’ll only advice you to cooperates with us. He said he would not want me to go through the stress of litigation. He asked if I had landed property and cars. He said I should write out the property worth N30million that I had. He said he would ensure that I was convicted and jailed at all cost if I didn’t cooperate.” PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app Meanwhile, the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, has said that Nigeria will not bring back Diezani Alison-Madueke to face corruption charges. The former minister of petroleum had urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the AGF to bring her back to Nigeria from the UK but Malami who is also the minister of justice, reportedly said there was no need to. The minister, on Wednesday, October 4, said since the UK has opened investigations related to corruption on the former minister, it was better she faced the investigation there.