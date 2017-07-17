Edo PDP Rejects Collaboration With Obaseki’s Administration

Tuesday , 18 July 2017
July 17, 2017

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Edo state says it has no plans to work with the present government in the development of the state.

During a press briefing at the state party secretariat in Benin City, the PDP chairman, Dan Orbih said the party remains a formidable opposition to the APC inspite of the valiant loss at the Supreme Court over the 2016 Edo governorship election.

He maintained that the present administration has made no impression on them.

“We are a political party that has already achieved so much.”

He also added that the PDP will come back stronger although it may have had an unsuccessful attempt to unseat the ruling APC at the Supreme Court.

