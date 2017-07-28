Edo Govt. Begins Investigation Into State-Owned Polytechnic

The Edo State government has constituted a seven-man committee to be headed by professor Rose Egonmwan which will investigate the financial management of the Edo State Polytechnic, in Ovia southwest Local Government Area.

According to a statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie, the terms of reference of the committee includes; to examine the administrative structure of the institution in line with the law establishing the institution; to establish the actual students’ population against the accredited schools and department; to investigate the quality of the training programmes in the institute especially in relation to standards; to examine the finances of the institute in the area of revenue generation, expenditure, transparency, accountability and observance of due process.

Other terms of reference include; to critically look at the mode of employment and promotion at the Institute with a view to determining whether due process was observed in the recruitment and promotion and whether the staff strength vis-à-vis the carrying capacity of students’ population of the institution is balanced and reasonable; to look into any matter which in the opinion of the committee is incidental to its assignment and make recommendation that will assist the state government to reposition the Institute for quality service delivery and global competitiveness.

According to the statement, the Secretary of the Committee is Mrs. Sede E. I (office of the SSG) while other members of the committee include Prof. Victor Igbinedion of the University of Benin; Sir Steve Omoijuanfo (MD Nigerian Dynamic LTD); K.I.K Iyamu (NLC); Daisy Osunde (NLC) and Adams Akhogiemi of EDSIEC.

