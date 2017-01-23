ECWA accuses Presidency, Kaduna govt of “culpability” in Southern Kaduna

Jos The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA),on Sunday, accused the Presidency and the government of Kaduna State over the killings in Southern Kaduna, saying they have both maintained a long silence while an alleged ethnic and religious cleansing continued.

Also, the church, which has been consistent on raising concerns to attract actions to contain the seemingly intractable hostilities that have claimed scores of lives, displaced thousands, and destroyed property worth millions, said Christians are facing government-baked persecution in various ways in the North.

Reverend Jeremiah Gado, and Professor Samuel Kunhiyop, president and secretary general of ECWA, respectively, signed a statement titled: “State of the Nation: The Pogrom in Southern Kaduna and Other States: Our Stand,” which was read to newsmen at the church’s headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.

The statement alleged Fulani jihadists have got government’s backing to force non-Muslims from their ancestral lands, and are “being supported with discriminatory policies to acquire land from the poor Christian farmers as grazing reserves for the exclusive use of the Fulanis.”

The church alleged long silence by President Muhammadu Buhari, and said the public admission by Governor Nasir El-Rufai that government knows the perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna killings and has traced them for compensation to contain the vengeance, indicate culpability.

It said besides the killing targeted at Christian communities, churches in the North havesuffered “demolition, confiscation of property, abduction, forceful marriage and conversion to Islam of young Christian girls, discriminatory employment against indigenous Christians,” and that the church has also been “denied renewal of expired land titles in many northern states with threats by the Government to recover the land which the Church has occupied for over 60years.”

The church called on both the Presidency and Kaduna State government to be decisive in acting to bring the killings to an end.