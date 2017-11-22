DSS, NIA Operatives Stop EFCC From Arresting Oke, Ekpeyong

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and those of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) as well as the Directorate of State Security (DSS) were on Tuesday involved in a face-off in Abuja.

This occurred when operatives of the EFCC attempted to arrest former head of NIA, Mr Ayo Oke, and the DSS, Ita Ekpeyong but the attempt was frustrated by armed officials of the two security agencies.

Ekpeyong served as the head of the DSS from 2010 to 2015. He had been invited by the EFCC for his alleged role in the arms scam involving a former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retired), and other service chiefs who have since been arraigned.

Oke was recently sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari over the N13 billion found in an Ikoyi, Lagos apartment, said to belong to the NIA.

It was gathered that the EFCC operatives had arrived at the official residences of the former heads of the agencies located at numbers 21 and 46, Mamman Nasir Street in Asokoro, Abuja to effect the arrest only to meet resistance by the operatives of the NIA and DSS.

Channels Television crew was not allowed to get close to the scenes of the encounter, but it was gathered that the EFCC had obtained a court warrant to arrest the former NIA and DSS heads