DSS Director Chiranchi Who Publicly Manhandled Nnamdi Kanu In 2015 Is Dead

The Kano state Director of the Department of State Services, Abdullahi Chiranchi who was seen publicly assaulting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra during his first court appearance in 2015 suddenly and mysteriously died on Saturday in Kano.

Abdullahi who died at the age of 56, suddenly collapsed and died on Saturday, there were no signs of prior illness, his body was taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Mr. Abdullajhi’s remains has been taken away from the hospital and transported to his hometown, Chiranchi in Katsina state for burial

  1. Igonzia
    February 6, 2017 at 7:11 am

    God is taking them away one by one.

