DR. GEORGEWILL RECEIVES ROYAL BLESSING FROM AMAYANABO OF ABONNEMA

The Rector Of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic In Bori Rivers State, Dr. Georgewill Received Royal Blessings At The Palace Of HRM King Barr.Gbobo Disreal Bob-Manuel, Amayanabo of Abonnema Yesterday 28th October 2017.

The Rector Who Led The Management Of The Institution On A Courtesy Visit To The Monarch To Pledge His Loyalty, Thanked Him For Receiving Them In His Palace

On His Part The Monarch Thanked God For What He Has Been Doing In The Community By Placing Abonnema Sons And Daughters In Juicy Positions In The Country.

The Amayanabo Of Abonnema Also Charged The Rector To Carry His Management Team Along As They Should All Work Together For The Betterment Of The School.

The Deputy Rector Of The Polytechnic, Barr. Foster Esq. On Behalf Of The School Whole Heartily Thanked The Traditional Ruler For Receiving Them With Open Arms As He Has Always Admire His Style Of Kingship.

Reacting To The Familiarization Visit, A One Time CTC Chairman And Political Big Wig Of Akuku-Toru Local Govt Hon. Rowland Sekibo JP, Thanked The Amanayabo For The Privilege Of Receiving The Rector And His Management Team Despite His Busy Schedules And Also Prayed For Long Life.

LONG LIVE AMAYANABO OF ABONNEMA AND CHAIRMAN AKULGA COUNCIL OF CHIEFS

LONG LIVE KEN-SARO-WIWA POLYTECHNIC

LONG LIVE KALABARI KINGDOM