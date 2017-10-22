DR. BANIGO FELICITATES WITH PASTOR DAVID IBYEOMIE AT 55

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with Pastor David Ibiyeomie the General Overseer of the Salvation Ministries International as he celebrates his 55th Birthday on Saturday October 21st, 2017.

In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, Dr. Banigo described Pastor Ibiyeomie as a great teacher, motivator and a reformer who has positively mentored scores of people and has brought out the best in them.

She said “Pastor David Ibiyeomie is one of the greatest exponents of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ who has creatively brought the undiluted gospel into the hearts of millions of people across the continents, nations, races and cultures”.

While wishing him many happy returns Dr. Banigo said as a Rivers Woman she is pleased to identify with Pastor David Ibiyeomie who according to her is “a great Icon of Christianity and an Ambassador of the State”.

Owupele Benebo

Head of Press Unit,

Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

Saturday, October 21st, 2017.