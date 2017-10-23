DON’T OVER-RATE YOUR CONTRIBUTION TO BUHARI’S 2015 VICTORY – JUNAID MOHAMMED TELLS SOUTH WEST

Second republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohamned, has charged former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande; national leader of the Party, Bola Tinubu; and other leaders of the APC in the South West not to over-rate their contributions towards the making of the Buhari Presidency.
According to him, other regions also played significant roles during the 2015 presidential polls.
In an interview with New Telegraph newspaper, Mohammed said that whereas the average votes garnered by Buhari in Lagos and other SW state was about 700, 000, Kano gave him two million votes.
“Kano and Lagos have the same population and if Kano people are not making noise, why should the South-West be making noise about it? But in any case, was Buhari given the ticket because people thought he had something to offer or was it based on sentiments?
“After all, there are people who will come and vote for him, no matter what he has to offer, his performance or non-performance. You don’t do such a thing in the 21st Century,” he said.
Mohammed said that “the South-West having been part of the plot in the conspiracy to give Nigeria a leadership that is below standard cannot resort to making noise now as if they were members of another party.
“Instead, they should take control of their party to ensure that everybody who wants to contest any position has a good and equal opportunity in 2019.”
Culled from Tony Nwajei
Let us stop this pretence. Buhari is no saint and he is docile and almost to imbecility level. BOLA TINUBU should step out now and contest for the Presidential primaries of APC, come 2019. We need egg heads, very cerebral and strategic individuals to run Nigeria from now on. BOLA TINUBU can easily convince the SE, SS, SW and NC to vote for him as the President of Nigeria. Let him start now and go to work.
thank God, no body hears about Tinubu and co again. as they sabotage Gej administration , that’s how they re silencing him now. who can tell me wh
en they hear from him last or function with the so called APC govt
APC dying a natural death….
My Northern brothers are trying to show a very high degree of ingratitude. Whether it is rate or overrate one thing certain is that without the efforts of the SW, especially its arrow head Mr. Tinubu, Buhari would have lost the 2015 election.
Hahaha I kW this face with bad comments served you better
Majid, God bless you
Stupid utterance. Where were he when Buhari failed thrice? When Buhari was clutching at straw and crying, where were people like this foolish junaid?
Silly
South west deserve to be over-rated and now they have turn their back on Buhari una go hear
Am from South West.. still am happy the ” so called south west ” are being told this!!, seriously, Most if not all southwest supposed political leader in recent times are self centered and power drunk… contrary to the attributes of a Yoruba man… they are not DEEP THINKERS.. they hide behind liberal politics and modern inclusion to short change their region for personal political relevance EVERYTIME!!!.. Else this IDIOT AND BIGOT will not be here saying rubbish. Junaid, without South west, YOUR BUHARI WOULD NOT HAVE EMERGED A CANDIDATE IN THE FIRST PLACE TALKLESS OF BECOMING A …….. PRESIDENT’. I hope JAGABAN has learnt his lessons and all the likes of Femi Adesina will take a clue from Junaid. Seriously?, NIGERIA cannot progress with the current structure!! we need to revisit the Records of the JONATHAN allowed conference and ALSO RESTRUCTURE. For example, Who started THIS ZONING RUBBISH!!, what about BEST MAN/WOMAN FOR THE JOB?
Buhari with Hausa/Fulani won while Tinubu with Yoruba/South west lost. Hohohooooo just the laugh in Ibibio language. More are coming my friends from the s/w.
Eeeeyah! But Why??
Experience is the best teacher 😂
That’s how they open their mouth and vomit rubbish. Ingrates.
Actually no nor contributed anything in Nigeria except the hausas
You call it over rate? , you talking, what was your own contribution to Buhari’s electoral success which could not take him to Aso Rock for four consecutive times until Tinubu got the South West to put him in Aso Rock. So Mr. man KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT. We still like the man in spite of anything. Mr. Alhaji remember another election is round the corner. So watch it.
woooo00000 to the Yoruba’s, “Sai Baba” this is just the beginning…. Buhari And Tinubu will one day before 2019 be an open enemies , so far they are hidden enemies . The thing Will soon explode…….#FUCK_THE_YORUBAS “Cooperate Beggers”
