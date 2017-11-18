DOKPESI TRIAL: N230million paid to NTA

A prosecution witness in the trial of the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, over the N2.1 billion allegedly collected from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki has told the court that the sum of Two hundred and thirty million naira was paid into the account of Nigeria Television Authority, NTA for the purpose of media consultancy.

When the trial continued on Friday before the Federal high Court in Abuja, the economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC called it’s 9th witness who is a consultant, Bosede Awoyinfa

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Olaleke Atolagbe the witness in her testimonies said she approached Dokpesi for the job of consultancy for jingles for the 2015 election campaign as election approaches and Dokpesi oblige.

And all this were done thru National Television Authourity, NTA and the sum of Two hundred and thirty million naira was made in five trenches on 11th of February, 2015 from guarantee trust bank into Trendy shade Nigeria Limited account by Daar investment and then transferred to NTA.

All necessary materials needed for the advertorial were worked out within NTA and Daar investment.

Under cross examination by the lead counsel, Kanu Agabi when asked if the contract transacted with Daar investment was illegal she answered in the negative that since the said amount was remitted into expected account then there is nothing illegal about the contract despite the fact that the agreement was verbal.

Immediately after the cross examination, Agabi also drew the attention of the court to the fact that several adjournment has been sought at the instance of the prosecutor making them to exceed the number of adjournment they are entitle too and their witnesses are being brought to court in peace meal.

The trial Judge justice John Tsoho who expressed displeasure at the way and manner the trial is been handled by the prosecutor adviced him to come up with their witnesses in other to dispense justice .

At the last sitting two witnesses were called one is the administrative staff of Mikano international Limited from Kano office, Peter Imoekor and the other is managing director of Gilgal concepts Limited, Fabian Ozoemena who deals in importation of security doors.

Both testified that Daar investment is a reputable company they have transactions business with without distrust.

Dokpesi is being tried over the N2.1 billion he allegedly collected from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (retd).

The trial was adjourned to January 19 and 26th 2017.

Alleged corruption :