Saturday , 18 November 2017
Home / featured post / DOKPESI TRIAL: N230million paid to NTA

DOKPESI TRIAL: N230million paid to NTA

November 18, 2017 featured post, Politics 18 Views

A prosecution witness in the trial of the founder  of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, over the N2.1 billion allegedly collected from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki has told the court that the  sum of Two hundred and thirty million naira was paid into the account of Nigeria Television Authority, NTA for the purpose of media consultancy.
When the trial continued on Friday before the Federal high Court in Abuja,  the economic and financial crimes commission,  EFCC called it’s 9th witness who  is a consultant,  Bosede Awoyinfa
Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel,  Olaleke Atolagbe the witness in her testimonies said she approached Dokpesi for the job of  consultancy for jingles for  the 2015 election campaign as election approaches and   Dokpesi  oblige.
And all this were done thru National Television Authourity,  NTA and the sum of Two hundred and thirty million naira was made in five trenches  on 11th of February,  2015 from guarantee trust bank into Trendy shade  Nigeria Limited account by Daar investment and then transferred to NTA.
All necessary materials needed for the advertorial were worked out within NTA and Daar investment.
Under cross examination by the lead counsel,  Kanu  Agabi when asked if the contract transacted with Daar investment was illegal  she answered in the negative that since the said amount was remitted into expected account then there is nothing illegal about the contract despite the fact that the agreement was verbal.
 Immediately after the cross examination,  Agabi also drew the attention of the court to the fact that several  adjournment has been  sought at  the instance of the prosecutor  making them to exceed the number of adjournment they are entitle  too and their witnesses are being brought to court in peace meal.
The trial Judge justice John Tsoho who expressed displeasure at the way and manner the trial is been handled by the  prosecutor adviced him to come up with their witnesses in other to dispense justice .
At the last sitting two witnesses were called one is the administrative staff of Mikano international Limited from Kano office,  Peter Imoekor and the other is managing director of Gilgal concepts Limited,  Fabian Ozoemena who deals in importation of security doors.
Both testified that Daar investment is a reputable company they have transactions business with without distrust.
 Dokpesi is being tried  over the N2.1 billion he allegedly collected from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (retd).
The trial was adjourned to January 19 and 26th 2017.
Alleged corruption :
Dokpesi trial adjourned to January 19th
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

*Tinubu has lost his face, now begging for relevance – Group says* 

The Niger Delta Roundtable Group has called on the National Leader of the All Progressives …

One comment

  1. Aliyu Muhammad Shehu
    Aliyu Muhammad Shehu
    November 18, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Money meant for security used in advert for presidential candidate?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved