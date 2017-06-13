Disarm Boys You Armed To Hijack Ballot Boxes, PDP Tells Abe

…Says Rivers State, Safe for Business, Residents

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the Senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Sen. Magnus Abe to disarm all the boys he armed to hijack ballot boxes, cause mayhem and intimidate INEC officials and the electorate during the December 10, 2016, re-run Legislative elections in the State.

The PDP, reacting to a statement credited to Sen. Abe, published in one of the national dailies, in which he alleged that “there is insecurity in the State and that businesses no longer thrive because of the worrisome trend”, described such claim as untrue and one of the deliberate attempts by factional leaders of the disintegrating All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State to undermine the laudable achievements of the Chief Nyesom Wike led-government in Rivers State.

Rivers PDP, though, not worried by Mr. Abe’s ill-conceived notion about the development situation in the State, stated clearly that the few incidences of gang attacks, political violence and raids in some communities, particularly in the Ogoni axis, were carried out by aggrieved and revolting youths who were armed and emboldened by the Senator to do the dirty deal to ensure his victory in the said election and abandoned offer.

The Party recalled that Mr. Abe has at several times during the period urged the youths to take up arms and fight to actualize his political ambition, and that it is obvious that the youths, who could not have afforded or have access to the large cache of arms and ammunition used during the election, have after carrying out the assignment given to them by Mr. Abe and co, and having been abandoned by their sponsors, terrorized some communities and caused serious security challenge in that senatorial district.

It is in view of this development that the Rivers State PDP commend the efforts of the State government in initiating another phase of amnesty to these youths, who indulged in those acts in the Ogoni area, and for which huge success has been recorded, through the proactive actions of the Sir Ken Chinda led-Amnesty Committee.

The PDP also viewed Mr. Abe’s claim of insecurity in the State as diversionary, as the actual threat to the development and peace of the State is the continued unholy political disruptions by the APC, as well as the leadership tussle in the APC, which has split the remnants (members) into three warring groups; one led by him (Magnus), the others led by his godfather (Amaechi) and Dakuku.

The PDP strongly believes that if the APC is able to key into the development efforts of Governor Wike, and Mr. Abe to mob up the arms he gave to his boys and surrender them accordingly to the Amnesty Committee or any arm of the security agencies, the skirmishes in his area would completely be a thing of the past and people will also commend him for turning a new leaf.

While stating emphatically that the State is safe for business operations and habitation, the PDP commended the support by the Rivers State government under Governor Nyesom Wike and the sustained collaboration between the various security agencies and the government in the State which has resulted in the huge success recorded in the fight against crime and criminality all over the State.

The Party calls on Magnus Abe to support all efforts of the Rivers State Government, other institutions and individuals in sustaining the peace and security already achieved in the State under Governor Nyesom Wike.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman,

Rivers State.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017.