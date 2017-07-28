Dino Melaye’s Recall: Court Fixes August 7 To Hear Suit

The Federal High Court Abuja on Thursday fixed August 7 to hear the suit which stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from going ahead with the process of senator, Dino Melaye’s recall.

Mr Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, had in the suit, prayed the court to declare the petition his constituents presented to INEC for his recall as illegal.

He had also prayed the court for a declaration that the petition forwarded to INEC was invalid and of no effect, alleging that it was signed by fictitious, dead and none existing persons.

INEC had through its lawyer, Sulayman Ibrahim, requested accelerated hearing of the suit during vacation. It earlier asked the court to vacate the interim order that stopped it from going ahead with the recall process.

The Commission said it was constrained under section 69 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to conclude the recall process within 90 days.

Meanwhile, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said he was minded to exercise his discretion to hear the matter within the court’s vacation period.

INEC is challenging the legality of the restraining order granted by Justice John Tsoho against it on July 6.

Justice John Tsoho gave the order after listening to arguments in an expert motion filed by Senator Melaye’s lawyer, Mr Mike Ozekhome, seeking to stop the recall on the grounds that signatories to the recall were fake.

The judge ordered the stay of proceedings in the recall and urged the parties involved to abide by the status quo.