Different communities will feel the impact of our Jubilee Celebration –Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration will ensure that different communities feel the impact of the state’s celebration of its Jubilee Year.

Speaking after inspecting the reconstruction of Ogbunabali Internal Roads, Second Nkpogu Bridge and the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park on Thursday, Governor Wike said: “This is our Jubilee Year and we must give the people reason to celebrate “.

He said that the reconstruction and expansion of the Ogbunabali Internal Roads became necessary because the community was abandoned for decades, despite being hosts of the Old Government Reserved Area and Government House.

He said it is unfortunate that the people of Ogbunabali are getting good network of roads at this time.

The governor noted that his administration resolved to give the people of the area a sense of belonging by embarking on the road project.

He commended the contractors for the high quality work going on at Ogbunabali. He directed them to ensure that the roads are delivered before mark ending.

“Ogbunabali hosts the Old Government Reserved Area (GRA), but the roads of the area have been neglected for years. We resolved to make them feel the impact of government.

“I am happy with the reception that we received in Ogbunabali today. People are happy with the reconstruction of the roads. This is what spurs us to work harder”.

He reiterated that his administration will remain focused to deliver democracy dividends for the people.

He was accompanied on the inspection tour by the State Chairman of Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri, Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi and Victor Ihunwo.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

12th January, 2017.