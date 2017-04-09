Cross River: Unknown Gunmen kidnapped Commissioner for Water Resources

Unknown gunmen early Sunday morning kidnapped the Cross River State Water Resources Commissioner, Gabriel Odu-Oji along mayne avenue area of Calabar South area of the state capital.

Mr. Oji left home to Mayne Avenue in Calabar South local government area Sunday morning to eat at a restaurant when the unknown gunmen stormed the area and kidnapped him at gunpoint .

This comes barely 24 hours after Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade directed the relocation of anti-crime outfit, “Operation Skolombo” to Calabar South area to checkmate gangstar activities as well as other rising security threats.

The state police command confirmed the kidnap,saying it’s operation dragnet has been established to comb all the suspected areas.

The command who spoke through its public relations officer, Irene Ugbo said effort is in Top Gear to find the kidnapped commissioner and arrest the perpetrators.