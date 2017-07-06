Court Restrains INEC From Continuing Process For Dino Melaye’s Recall

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has received a temporary respite as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has made a temporary restraining order on the recall process initiated by some of his constituents.

Justice John Tsoho gave the order after listening to arguments in an expert motion filed by Senator Melaye’s lawyer, Mr Mike Ozekhome, seeking to stop the recall on the grounds that signatories to the recall were fake.

The judge ordered the stay of proceedings in the recall and urged the parties involved to abide by the status quo and subsequently adjourned the matter to September 29, 2017, for further hearing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Monday released the timetable for the recall, indicating that it would give a notice of verification (of signatories) on July 10, 2017, with the process expected to end on August 19.