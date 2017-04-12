Court grants embattled online blogger, Olunloyo N1 million bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted the embattled online blogger, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, N1 million bail following the bail application by her counsel, Fatai. O. Lawal.

The accused had been in detention at the Port Harcourt Maximum Prisons for allegedly transmitting false adultery report about the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

The trial judge, Justice H.I.O. Shamah, while delivering ruling yesterday, said the court exercised its discretionary power, considering that the offence she is arraigned for was bailable.

Giving conditions for her bail, Justice Shamah said the accused must produce a surety in like sum, adding that the surety must be resident in Port Harcourt metropolis and the person’s address must be verifiable.

The surety, if a civil servant, should not be below Level 12 and must submit his or her letter of employment, as well as staff identity card. The surety would also sign an undertaking to ensure the accused did not jump bail and to bring her to court on adjourned dates.

He added that the accused person must submit her international passport to the court and sign an undertaking never to influence the court proceedings and to appear in court any day the matter is adjourned.

Speaking after the court proceedings, counsel for the defense, Mr. Fatai Lawal, said the bail conditions are long and rigid, expressing hope that they will be able to meet it.He said: “It depends on our ability to meet the bail conditions. The court has already given its ruling.