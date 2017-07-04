Court Frees Ndume From Terrorism Charges

The Federal High Court In Abuja has dismissed the four charges of terrorism brought against the immediate past Senate leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume.

Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate, was set free of the charges by Justice Gabriel Kolawole on the grounds that no prima facie case was established against the lawmaker.

Delivering judgment in a no case submission argued by Mr Ricky Tarfa on behalf of the Senator, Justice Kolawole held that the prosecution failed on all fronts to link the defendant with the alleged crime of hoarding information on terrorism activities and sponsoring the Boko Haram sect.