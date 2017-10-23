Court documents disclose how IGP donated cars to Aisha Buhari, Institute

Startling revelations have emerged over the allegations of corruption and gross abuse of office levelled against the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris by Senator Hamman Misau.

Misau representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was last Thursday arraigned by before Justice Ishaq Bello, Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on five-count charge for making injurious falsehood against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Police Service Commission, Chief Mike Okiro and the Nigerian Police, between August and October 2017.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges slammed on him and was subsequently granted a N10 million bail.

However, some documents filed before the trial judge, Justice Bello have shown that the Inspector-General of Police, doled out operational vehicles to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies at Kuru, Plateau State.

A proof of evidence submitted by the police, and attached to the charge, which was sighted by our correspondent, revealed that the IGP allegedly approved two exotic Jeeps to be attached to the Wife of the President for her private movement and utilities.

The exotic vehicles were said to have been provided for Buhari’s wife early this year, in response to a request signed by one Superintendent of Police, Sani M. Baba-Inna, who is the Aide De Camp (ADC) to Wife of the President.

The ADC further stated in the request letter that the said vehicles if approved would be used to support her Excellency’s private movement and utilities.

In a swift response to the request, Ibrahim on January 18,2017 directed the Force Transport Officer to provide two Jeeps for the Wife of the President as against Sienna and Hiace Bus sought in the request letter.

In the same vein, the office of the IGP on August 8, 2016 approved such vehicle release for the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPPS, Kuru.

The approval was sequel to a letter of request dated August 8, 2016, signed the Institute’s Acting Director General, Jonathan M. Jumai.

In the said request letter, dated 8th August 2016 titled “RE: REQUEST FOR INTERVENTION IN THE ACQUISITION OF PROGRAMME/VEHICLES AND CONSTRUCTION OF DIRECTING STAFF QUARTERS”, the Acting Director General of the National Institute for Policy 7 Strategic Studies, Kuru, one Jonathan M. Juma, requests the IGP’s assistance in the construction of one “Directing Staff quarters (4-bedroom bungalow)”.

The letter reveals that the NIPSS had requested “programme vehicles for the use of its Senior Executive Course Participants” and their “Directing Staff”, ostensibly for use during their local and “strategic studies tours”; Juma then indicates that the Institute will be “highly appreciative” of the IGP’s assistance in that regard.

In the document, the IGP then seemed to inscribe the word “Approved” on the correspondence, and to minute it to the Force Transport Officer (FTO).

The IGP inscribed a handwritten note on the margin of the letter directing the “O/C ALL” to “issue one (1) bus with inscription Donated By: The Nigeria Police Force”.

It is the contention of the defence team that such approval by the Office of the IGP may have contravened the police budget for 2016 and 2017 since there was no provision for same in the approved budget.

It would be recalled that the Senate had summoned the IGP to appear before its committee to explain certain allegations on abuse of office levelled against him by Senator Misau.

However, in the bid to frustrate the summons, the IGP approached an Abuja High Court seeking for an order to declare the summons extended to him by the Senate as “illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.”

The grouse of the IGP was that the Senator who raised part of the allegations against him is a member of the Committee that may probe him on the allegation of abuse of office