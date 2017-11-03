Court can’t stop your probe, Saraki tells Police IG

The ad hoc committee set up to probe the allegations and counter-allegations between the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau, and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday reported the Police boss to the Senate over his non-appearance.

Idris had, on Wednesday , failed to appear before the committee, and had written through his lawyer, Alex Iziyon (SAN), telling the panel that his appearance would be sub judice as there were pending cases in court on the matter.

Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate the Various Allegations Leveled against the Police, Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission, Senator Francis Alimikhena, who raised a point of order at the plenary on Thursday , told the lawmakers that his panel would not stop the probe as requested by Idris’ lawyers but had rather invited the police boss afresh.

He said, “The Inspector General of Police failed to appear before the ad hoc committee yesterday, 1st November, 2017. The committee received a letter from Alex Iziyon (SAN) & Co that they were acting on the order of the Inspector General of Police to write to the committee to stand down the investigation or, if possible, put it in permanent abeyance because, according to the letter, the matter is before the FCT High Court.

“The letter from Iziyon cannot stop the committee from performing its constitutional role. The committee therefore resolved accordingly to, once again, invite the Inspector General of Police to appear before the committee on Tuesday, 7th of November, 2017 , unfailingly.”

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, asked Alimikhena to report back to the chamber on whatever happens on the new date, while asking Idris to obey the law and appear before the panel.

He said, “As the chief law enforcement officer who we expect to know what the law is, (Idris) should know that there are judgments that clearly state that such cannot stop the Senate from doing its job and I think that he is best advised to follow the law and ensure that he has nothing to hide, and come and appear like anyone else before the committee.

“So, report back to us next Tuesday on the outcome of that.”

Misau had, last week, appeared before the panel, where he made more allegations against the Police boss, including how Idris allegedly gave two Sports Utility Vehicles to wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

He had also alleged that the IG diverted funds appropriated for acquisition of Armoured Personnel Carriers in the 2016 budget to the purchase of personal vehicles.

Alimikhena, while addressing journalists on Wednesday , had insisted that Idris must appear before the committee, threatening that the panel might be forced to issue a warrant for his arrest.

He said, “So, I just want to let you know that the Inspector General of Police will not be appearing this afternoon; but we are going to write him again to appear before us on Tuesday next week .

“Otherwise, we will be forced to invoke Section 89(c) of the Constitution.”

The Senate had, on October 4, 2017, resolved to probe Misau’s allegations bordering on corruption and misconduct against Idris