Constituency Project: Rivers Lawmaker flags off construction of 4500 Capacity Town Hall

In a bid to enhance community development and unity, the Member Representing Omuma State Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Kelechi Nwogu on Thursday flagged off the construction of a 4500 Capacity Townhall at Ebieri.
Attached to the townhall is a mini-stadium which will have a synthetic football field to promote grassroots  soccer.
The Hall is known as Hon Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Hall.
Performing the foundation laying ceremony at Ebieri, Hon Kelechi Nwogu stated that the hall will be equipped  with an Information and Communication Technology  (ICT) Training Centre to empower youths in the area with relevant  ICT skills.
He said: “We decided to build a 4500 Capacity Townhall to provide a befitting  meeting hall in the heart of the Local Government Headquarters.
“After the completion  of this hall, the people of our local government area will stop hiring canopies for  very important  meetings.  This project will be completed  in six months.
“We have incorporated an ICT Training Centre as part of the building, because we are interested in training our youths to be self reliant “.
The Lawmaker commended Governor Wike  for his commitment  to the rapid development of the state.
Hon Nwogu expressed happiness  that the reconstruction of the General Hospital, Ebieri is nearing  completion, pointing out that the project  is nearing completion.
Also speaking, the Rivers Commissioner of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Sylvanus Nwankwo said that the project will open up Omuma Local Government Area to the world.
He thanked the Rivers State Governor for his commitment to rural development  through  his support for constituency projects.
Women and Traditional Rulers expressed gratitude to the lawmaker  and the State Governor for the project.
Also on thursday, the Member Representing Omuma State Constituency, Hon Kelechi Nwogu commissioned the Rivers State Land and Waterways Security/Surveillance Facility in the area.
