COME UP WITH MODERN DESIGNS WIKE TELLS ARCHITECTS

The Rivers State Government has called on Architects to come up with modern designs to improve the infrastructural aesthetics of the State

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike made this call during the Opening Ceremony of the African Architecture Festival in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo Governor Wike said his Administration is in a hurry to remedy the infrastructural decay it met on ground that is why “we decided to turn the State into a huge construction site where the construction of several developmental projects like roads, bridges, jetties, rehabilitation of existing public buildings, shore protection, land reclamation and sand filling are going on simultaneously”. Governor Wike stressed.

He said “this Administration is geared up to ensure that Rivers State lives up to its name as the treasure base of the nation, by delivering infrastructures that are top notch to the Rivers People, because we believe our people deserves the best”.

Governor Wike said in the quest to turn around the fortunes of the hitherto marginalised and infrasturucturally underdeveloped State, security was made a top priority. “With improved security, we know that more investors will be attracted to the state. This is why the state has continued to play host to national and international events, like the West African Architecture Festival”. He stressed.

According to him these events ultimately translates to improved livelihood of the people who no longer wait for Government to give them handouts.

He said the theme for this year’s festival; “Celebrating Diaspora Excellence .The Leap into the New Civilization” is timely, considering the fact that the world is now a global village where every society is expected to upgrade and move with the trend in terms of infrastructural, socio-economic, cultural and political development.

In his Keynote presentation former Governor, Peter Obi of Anambra State who described corruption as the bane of the Nigerian Society, expressed the need for the Nigerian Economy to be knowledge driven in order to fast track development.

Also Speaking James Law CEO of James Law Cybertecture International Company disclosed that the future of Architecture globally is in Cybertecture which according to him is the use of internet technology in the designing and building of modern structure.

Wednesday, October 25th, 2017.