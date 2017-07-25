COAS GRANTS SPECIAL PROMOTION TO 6,199 SOLDIERS SERVING IN OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TY Buratai, has today Tuesday 25th July 2017, approved the special promotion of 6,199 soldiers serving in Operation LAFIYA DOLE to various ranks between Lance Corporals to Warrant Officers in the Nigerian Army.

The breakdown of the beneficiaries of the special promotion are as follows:

1. Staff Sergeants – Warrant Officers –329.

2. Sergeants – Staff Sergeants –371.

3. Corporals – Sergeants –707.

4. Lance Corporals – Corporals –1,290.

5. Privates – Lance Corporals –3,502.

Total 6,199.

The COAS congratulates the beneficiaries and urged them to increase the tempo of the ongoing clearance operations of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.

Thank you for your kind cooperation.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations