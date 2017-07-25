Tuesday , 25 July 2017
Home / featured post / COAS GRANTS SPECIAL PROMOTION TO 6,199 SOLDIERS SERVING IN OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE

COAS GRANTS SPECIAL PROMOTION TO 6,199 SOLDIERS SERVING IN OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE

July 25, 2017 featured post, News 11 Views

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TY Buratai, has today Tuesday 25th July 2017, approved the special promotion of 6,199 soldiers serving in Operation LAFIYA DOLE to various ranks between Lance Corporals to Warrant Officers in the Nigerian Army. 

The breakdown of the beneficiaries of the special promotion are as follows:

1. Staff Sergeants – Warrant Officers  –329.
2. Sergeants – Staff Sergeants  –371.
3. Corporals – Sergeants  –707.
4. Lance Corporals – Corporals –1,290.
5. Privates – Lance Corporals  –3,502.
 Total              6,199. 

The COAS congratulates the beneficiaries and urged them to increase  the tempo of  the ongoing clearance operations of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium. 

Thank you for your kind cooperation. 

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman 
Director Army Public Relations

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Planned Privatization of Benin Central Hospital, Disaster Waiting to Happen…..Edo PDP

By: Patick Ochoga Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, today said the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved