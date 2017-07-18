Civil Defence Officer kills Commercial BusDriver, injures Policeman

An officer serving with the Jigawa state command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has allegedly shot dead a commercial driver Hussaini Andaza and injured a police sergeant working with the Dutse division.

The ugly incident occurred on Friday morning after a commercial driver (name withheld) while in the process of dodging officials of road safety who were on patrol opposite NNPC mega station followed one way and hit an incoming vehicle. The road safety arrested the driver while members of the NURTW in solidarity confronted road safety officials and ordered for the release of their colleague, as exchange of words continues other members of the union took advantage of throwing stones and beating FRSC officials and burn down their vehicles. According to eye witness, Abbas Aliyu said the road safety officials took to their heels others climbed nearby rocks to hide. Officials of NSCDC were informed to assist in cooling the situation; on their arrival they started shooting sporadically to frightened the angry members of the union. He explained that one of the officers shot dead an incoming commercial driver and injured a police sergeant who was taken to Dutse general hospital and is receiving treatment while the corpses of the driver Hussaini Andaza in mortuary. At the time of filling this report, a security meeting is going on between FRSC, NSCDC and the police, effort to hear comments from any of the securities proved abortive as the PRO’s declined to speak saying the outcome will be made available to Newsmen shortly