Christmas: The Rivers Success Story Will Continue

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has felicitated with the people of the state on the peaceful and joyful celebration of Christmas, assuring them that the success story of the state will continue unhindered.

In a Christmas Message, Governor Wike urged the people of the state and other Nigerians to imbibe the values of Christmas by promoting peace, love, friendship and unity.

He assured the residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the season’s celebrations.

He said that the State Government has put in place the right security architecture to protect the people of the state.

While thanking the Rivers people for their support and love, Governor Wike noted that he will continue with the projects and programmes that have brought development to the state.

He wished the people of Rivers State a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

24th December, 2016.