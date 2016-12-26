Christmas: Rivers Governor’s Wife hosts Children

The Children came from the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State to share love and friendship with the Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike at Christmas.

The event held on Boxing Day.

The Special Christmas party hosted by the Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike was fun-filled, an exciting celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

It was a gathering of privileged and less privileged children. Everyone, mixed together irrespective of class, background and religion as they enjoyed good music, food, dance and social interactions.

Aside children from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, Children of non-indigenes from different states of the Federation enjoyed the splendour of the Christmas Party hosted by Justice Nyesom-Wike.

On hand to lend support to the Rivers Governor’s Wife were the Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyayi-Laminkanra, female Commissioners and wives of Commissioners and senior government officials.

Justice Nyesom-Wike used the Christmas Party to reach out directly to Rivers kids as she shared gifts, danced with them and sang different Christmas songs with them.

Addressing Rivers Children at the party, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike preached love, unity and friendship as a way of moving the country forward.

The Rivers Governor’s Wife noted that Christmas is joyous time when everyone must exude love towards others.

She said: “Christmas reassures us of the love of God that is never failing, always constant. God loves us till eternity and he will never forsake us.

“Christmas is a joyous time and that’s why people share gifts at this time, show love to one another and exude forgiveness.

“Those who are privileged reach out to

people who are in need as much as possible. That is the only way we can show that we are Christians and that we love God.”

Justice Nyesom-Wike added: “If we don’t love our fellow human beings that we see, how can we love God that we don’t see physically.

“Christmas is all about love. It is all about God’s unfailing love. We thank God for the opportunity to celebrate Christmas.”

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor had a special message for the children.

She said: “My message to the children is that they should learn to co-exist . Though we have different religions, we are God’s children, so we should learn to co-exist, learn to love and cooperate to move Nigeria forward.

“My message to the Children of Nigeria is that we should all learn to live together and love God by expressing love to everyone that comes across us.”

Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo, in her remarks, prayed God to preserve Governor Wike for him to continue to develop the state and defend the people.

Country President of International Federation of Female Lawyers, Mrs Inime Aguma said that the Wike Administration has lifted Rivers State through quality programmes, hence the economy of the state is waxing stronger while other states are in recession.

The children were treated to exciting fireworks, jokes and displays by television cartoon characters.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

26th December, 2016.