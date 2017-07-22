Chief Of Army Staff Gives Troops Deadline To Capture Shekau

The Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has directed the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, to capture Abubakar Shekau, the so-called and self-styled leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, dead or alive.

The Theatre Commander has further been directed to do so within 40 days.

This was made known in a statement by the Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations.

The statement further urged the public to assist in providing information that would lead to the accomplishment of the task.