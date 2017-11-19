CHIDOKA CONCEDES DEFEAT,CONGRATULATES OBIANO!

November 19, 2017
Declaration Of The Candidate Of The United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Osita Chidoka On The Outcome Of The Governorship Election,Held Yesterday..
On September 30, 2017 we officially flagged-off our campaigns for the election. That event at Uli, the remarkable site of the historic Biafra Airport remains significant to our people in our collective search for a new beginning.
Our campaign attracted the finest and brightest of Anambra. The bold and the courageous were with us as we exerted our best in running the most robust issue-based and technology-driven campaign in the history of our dear state.
We attempted to change the course of events and chart a new beginning for our state. We believed and we dared; we engaged with all patriotic vigour as we held strongly that the long awaited time for our people to experience a new opportunity had come and we labored for it.
In all, our focus was the people; the forgotten, the poor and the disadvantaged. They were the prime impetus for our involvement. We beheld their agony and we strived to redirect and vent that energy through a genuine political process. We heard the complaints of our people and we worked to redirect them from the streets to the ballot box.
Upon that pedestal, we rejected god-fatherism and money politics. Instead, we made personal sacrifices and worked with small donations and goodwill of a few good men and women. Our campaign started and remained issues-based. We attacked no persons; we looked up in faith because we believed.
But from the ballots, we heard the voice of our people. We heard it loud and clear. On November 18 our people announced strongly their rejection of politicians. They traded their votes because they doubted we would truly represent their interest. While our message resonated with the people they doubted that the political class cared about them. They voted for the highest bidder.
When by Thursday a large percentage of our supporters insisted that they will not vote unless we paid, I insisted we will not pay for votes. The decision not to pay ended our good run. We accept the voters’ decision. We also heard our people, by their turnout and transactional approach, as they took sides with our Party’s considered view that the issue of justice, equity and fairness should be canvassed within Nigeria.
In all, we hold our heads high; high because we did not lose the poll due to paucity of ideas or lack of “structure”. We lost to superior financial firepower. As Democrats, we concede to the voters’ choices. The true hallmark of democracy is the respect for the voice of the ballot as that of the majority.
But the inner truth is that we won! We won at the most important place; in the hearts of people; our people who saw us toil and push in the arena against all odds; who saw the sincerity of our mission and gave all in support of our quest for collective good. We salute you for your support and personal sacrifices to the campaign.
We therefore make no apologies for our decision to refrain from money politics and chart a new course for a clean, knowledge-based campaign driven by patriotism. We make no apologies for our campaign philosophies and our positions on momentous issues that directly affect our people. We are proud to have spoken for them.
However, an important issue has come out of this election. This election represented a referendum on our future. No matter the number that came out to vote, they have made the choice and we do hope that the future we all envisioned for our children and us has not been mortgaged by their action.
The election, with all its evident flaws has come and gone, but now that we have engaged in the political process, we will remain engaged. We will retreat for now but we shall not surrender. We wish the Governor-elect a successful tenure, but we will still be available to point out the way and provide credible alternatives for our people.
Finally, we thank all our volunteers, party loyalists and teeming supporters from across the state; courageous men and women who labored tirelessly to give wings to our dream. I salute you all. We are not discouraged but shall continue to propagate our message of a new Anambra. We shall continue on the course for which we went into the race and we shall continue to believe and work until that new Anambra of our dream is born.
Thank you and God bless Anambra State.
Ipob disgraced chidoka
IPOB is not for politics
Bala we Biafrans IPOB have nothing to do with zoological evil republic of fulani alamajiri nigeria polities we are not interested in nigeria what so ever, all we want is Biafra and Biafra we must get even if it takes another 100yrs nigeria must collapse and sink nigeria must divide because we have nothing in common than haterd nigeria was just a white man creation that must collapse and sink all hail Biafra isee Isee Iseeoooo
Uche will u keep shut and stop ranting.it about time u guys wake up and stop dis IPOB madness,Ojukwu tried it,he never succeeded,ur so called Mazi Kalu also tried,just a dance of a python,he diffused into air.Coward like him!..with all d threats frm IPOB,they election went on and was very peaceful..No doubt,Nigeria will for ever remain one entity,the early u guys get these facts into ur heads d better.
better
Nice 1
Bala Saleh we Biafrans IPOB have nothing to do with nigeria full stop because zoo called nigeria has expired all hail Biafra
Where is your useless commander
Uche, it is only in a facebook u pple can mk mouth last time u said no election and now it was conducted pls go and re-think mumu
Yahuza why are you people nigerians crying and begging we Biafrans don’t need you people we hate you people with passion nigeria has expired we are not one but you idiots keep dreaming and forceing yourselves on us nigerians need we Biafrans to survive we Igbos we are Great we rule the Waves shame to you people nigeria can never survive without the Igbos and you know it but too ashamed to admit it shame shame shame to you all foolish fools we Biafrans hate you people with passion leave us alone nigerians are the lowest of the low all hail Biafra
Umar Bashir with how many % shame to you all unity beggers we Biafrans don’t give a dalmn about nigeria infact we wish nigeria will collapse today nigeria must break up nigeria is evil zoo
He is a nice person as he congratulate obiano he is own turn will reach
HERBS💯% WORKS BETTER AND FASTER ®©
100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to STD, UTI , amblican ,Hbp, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer, viral infections,
Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .
HERBS WORKS 💯% BETTER THAN ANYTHING
100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to Std, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer,
Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .
HERBAL CURE FOR ANY HEALTH ISSUES
100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to Std, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer,
Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .
You will be there someday sir…
2019 you guys will see and experience the real boycott. Nigeria will never Survive that. Meanwhile the UN is working right now based what they have seen in Anambra state .There was no election.
James , u ppl said more this before and nothing happen for example no election in Igbo land if Buhari come we will kill him pls go and sleep a facebook warrior like u
Umar Bashir, U should be ashamed of urself. Begging Biafrans not to live u. U guys are unproductive lazy fools. Why can’t u . Go ur way ? Na by force to be one. Ure killers we don’t kill. We don’t serve the same God ur god is muhammad a killer fuck u.
Ask your brothers to relocate from the north, west and south to Igbo land, then we will know you are serious of leaving.
Those animals of ur brothers living in Saudi is Saudi and dubai ur land. Anybody can live where he or she wants. Yup parasites are just looking for what to use as an excuse. Biafra must go and hunger will kill u fools.
HE HAS NO OPTION
Courageous contestant
You are a happy man.
That’s DE spirit… Love u boss
That’s DE spirit… Love u boss
Chidoka would have been a disgrace to anambra people considering his performance in FRSC and aviation
Chidoka would have been a disgrace to anambra people considering his performance in FRSC and aviation
what re u saying??are u sure you re a Nigerian??
That’s sportsmanship.
That’s sportsmanship.
Useless igbos!
A tribe dt do not know what dey want……. Ipob today, restructuring tomorrow and nxt time is presidency. Nonsense!
You must be very stupid for saying that. How there you insult Igbos? Goat
.
Chidoka thought he will reap, where he didn’t sow! All his appointments have been through godfathers (former transport Minister for FRSC and minister of Aviation through Dame Patience Jonathan), now there is no godfather, instead he wanted to use IPOB. He didn’t realize that they are nothing, till when it is late now. I bet you, he is going back to PDP, or even APC.
“My first and deepest gratitude goes to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President MuhammaduBuhari for proving to Ndi Anambra that under his watch, democracy will sink deeper roots in the Nigerian soil. Mr President promised us a free and fair election. Today, we can all see that he has kept his promise. Thank you so much Mr President!
“I must also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what has been widely adjudged a transparent election in Anambra State. With this election, INEC has shown that it has fully braced up for the 2019 elections. Thank you so much.
“I will also not forget the vigilance of the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Army and other law enforcement agencies whose alertness ensured that the expressed will of the people was not thwarted. Indeed, you have done an incredible job……”
Willie Obiano