CHIDI LLYOD’S OPINION ON WIKE SMIRKS OF IGNORANCE, INGRATITUDE-Rivers Patriots

A group known as Coalition of Rivers Patriots has described the unfair comments of the former majority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Chidi Llyod against the administration of Governor Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State as the ranting of one person who is deficient in knowledge of the workings of government.

Hon. Llyod, who was said to be a beneficiary of Governor Wike’s benevolence and magnanimity, was also described as an itinerant politician with no base.

In a statement issued by Barr. Thompsom Barilede, publicity secretary of Coalition of Rivers Patriots, the group said: ”It will be difficult for Hon. Chidi Llyod and those in the same boat of ignorance with him to assess the performance of the governor from far away Abuja.

“We believe that the only way to adequately appreciate the unprecedented performance of Governor Wike is to come home, rather than stay on exile and imagine the speed of progress made in Rivers State”, the Patriots argued.

The group further reminded Hon. Chidi Llyod that he does not need to talk about Governor Wike in bad light to be appointed Director- General of Shippers Council by the Transportation Minister, a position he is said to be desperately lobbying for, such that he has to loose his sense of reasoning.

The patriots, in the statement said they are happy that, in spite of the mudslinging orchestrated and sponsored by the leadership of All Progressives Congress in the state, the good people of Rivers State are happy and proud that they have Governor Wike at the helm of affairs in Rivers, at this point in time when most states in the federation are finding it very difficult to meet their financial obligations.

The statement in part: “We thought that persons like Chidi Llyod would have taken advantage of their peculiar background to show humility instead of this arrogant posture which does not reflect who he is.

“We recall the shameful activities of Hon. Chidi Llyod in the Rivers State House of Assembly, when he animalistically attempted to take the life of Hon. Michael Okechukwu Chindah without any provocation. He should therefore not play God that he escaped death by hanging, given the gravity of his offense”, the group emphasized.

The Patriots pleads with Governor Wike not to join issues, but to forgive persons with Chidi Llyod’s kind of background and pedigree because Rivers people know the antecedents of every body.

The Patriots believe that, as father of all, Governor Wike should handle even the most recalcitrant citizen with fatherly care irrespective of the level of provocation.

On the dissolution of the state executive council, the group maintained that it is the administrative prerogative of the governor to, from time to time, review the machinery of his government to improve efficiency, and in doing so he does not owe any duty to people like Chidi Llyod.

On the issue of collection of money from council chairmen by Judith Amaechi, wife of the immediate past governor, Rotimi Amaechi, the group insists that Mr. Llyod is not in a position to authenticate what happened, as those who were local government administrators at the time have since re-affirmed the governor’s opinion.